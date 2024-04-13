It's win and in: Every Orlando Magic postseason scenario entering the final day
The Orlando Magic enter the final day of the season with a simple directive: Win and they are in the Playoffs. Beyond that though, things get a little complicated.
Every Orlando Magic Playoff Scenario for the Final Game
Long shots if the Orlando Magic lose...
It is not fully guaranteed however that the Orlando Magic would be eighth if they lose. There are still two more scenarios where the Magic still make the Playoffs proper as a top-six seed even if they lose.
They could even still be the 5-seed with a loss -- they are currently the 5-seed because of their Southeast Division champion tiebreaker, so losses by everyone maintain their place in the standings.
So all is not lost if the Magic lose, even if the path is much more difficult.
5. The Orlando Magic finish as the 5-seed if...
Orlando Magic LOSE to Milwaukee Bucks AND
Indiana Pacers LOSE to Atlanta Hawks AND
Philadelphia 76ers LOSE to Brooklyn Nets AND
Miami Heat LOSE to Toronto Raptors
(Orlando Magic would face Cleveland Cavaliers in first-round)
This is quite simple. If everyone loses, the standings remain as they are and the Magic maintain their spot as the 5-seed.
That would guarantee the Orlando Magic face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The two teams split their season series this year and would make for an interesting clash of styles.
This is very unlikely. As mentioned before, all four teams the Magic are fighting with are favored to win their games (including the Magic, for the moment). it is unlikely that they would all lose.
There is one scenario for the Magic to claim the 6-seed despite a loss:
6. The Orlando Magic finish as the 6-seed if...
Orlando Magic LOSE to Milwaukee Bucks AND
Indiana Pacers LOSE to Atlanta Hawks AND
Philadelphia 76ers DEFEAT Brooklyn Nets AND
Miami Heat LOSE to Toronto Raptors
(Orlando Magic would face New York Knicks in the first round)
Again, this is essentially the Magic make the Playoffs as the 6-seed if everybody loses except the Sixers. That would push them down to the 6-seed.
Just like if the Magic win, the Pacers are the Magic's protection from the Sixers. If the Pacers are the lone winner among this group, the Magic lose the tiebreaker to the Sixers and fall to the Play-In Tournament.
All of this is unlikely.
The main thing Magic fans should know heading into the season's final day is that a Magic win means they are in the Playoffs and most likely the 5-seed. If the Magic lose, they are most likely going on the road for their Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday.