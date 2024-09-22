Who would the Orlando Magic protect and expose in a 2025 expansion draft?
Tier 1: Double-Protected
1. Paolo Banchero
2. Franz Wagner
3. Jalen Suggs
The Orlando Magic have a clear core established and there is no way the team would leave any of the three key playes on their roster unprotected.
Paolo Banchero is already an All-Star and one of the best young players in the league. He is the kind of player teams dream of getting with the No. 1 overall pick.
Banchero may still have some questions to answer to reach true superstardom, but he is clearly on that track.
Just like Franz Wagner is clearly on track to be a future All-Star as his running mate. The Magic have invested in that belief with a max contract extension handed out to him this summer.
Everyone too expects Jalen Suggs to get a sizable contract—recent estimates have a four-year deal of around $28 million per year. Suggs was an all-defensive team player last year and the head of the Magic's vaunted defense.
These are the three core players for the team and what the team will be building with from here on out.