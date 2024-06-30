Tristan da Silva’s top 4 performances at Colorado
The 2024 NBA Draft has officially concluded, and the Orlando Magic added their newest member with the 18th overall pick of the first round in Senior wing Tristan da Silva.
Hailing from coach Mosley’s alma mater, the University of Colorada, da Silva averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists for his collegiate career. His numbers improved each season, and as a Senior, he recorded splits of 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
The 6’8, 220lbs forward was a two-time Pac-12 All-Conference performer, and during his senior season, he helped his team reach the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the Round of 32 to 2-seed Marquette.
With a stellar collegiate career under his belt, it’s no surprise da Silva heard his name called by the commissioner on Draft Night. But what were some of the performances that got him here?
Orlando Magic Daily takes a look back at Tristan da Silva’s time at Colorado and makes note of a few of his standout games. Here are 4 of the top performances from Tristan da Silva in College.
4. 1/5/2023 vs. Oregon
In a 68-41 win against conference opponent University of Oregon, da Silva had his career high in points, dropping a 30-piece on the Ducks. With a stat line of 30 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds, he WAS the Colorado offense as he scored or assisted on over half the team‘s points.
Not only was he scoring in bunches, but he also did it efficiently. Shooting 3-4 from 3-point range and 11-17 from the field in general, da Silva showed he has the ability to be a major impact scorer without being the team’s primary scoring option or ball handler (typically, KJ Simpson held that role while da Silva was at Colorado).
The idea of having another wing player in Orlando who can shoot and score without being ball-dominant bodes well for this pick working out. As the Magic continue to develop Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero into NBA All-Star level players, young players like da Silva will need to be able to do a lot with few opportunities if they want to crack the rotation and become impact players for this Magic team.