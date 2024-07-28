Tracking the Wagner brothers' game-by-game performances & stats at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By Elaine Blum
Brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner were a big part of the Magic's success last season. Franz Wagner is Orlando's second star and the team's second-leading scorer behind Paolo Banchero. The Magic just rewarded him with a max rookie extension, establishing their faith in his future as a potential All-Star in the NBA. Meanwhile, Moritz Wagner is an important piece off the bench for the Magic, providing crucial energy and toughness.
This summer, the brothers are once again playing for the German national team. After winning the FIBA World Cup in 2023, they are now chasing a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris. Germany might not be as starstudded of a team as Team USA, but they might be one of the biggest threats to the US's hopes of winning the tournament.
The German national team has plenty of experience playing together and features players happy to just fill a role as well as guys who excel in international competitions. Dennis Schröder, for example, always takes his game to another level when he plays for the German national team.
On paper, Team USA is still the most talented team in the Olympics, but it will be a competitive and thrilling tournament. If the German national team makes a deep run, the Wagner brothers will be a big part of it.
For all Magic fans, this is an opportunity to watch some familiar faces in the Olympics and keep an eye on particularly Franz Wagner's development.
Franz Wagner Game-by-Game Performances
Game 1: Germany vs. Japan
Taking on Japan in Lille, France, on Saturday, July 27 to open their Olympic play, Team Germany looked impressive. Germany defeated Japan 97-77, marking its second-best scoring performance in Olympic history. Most notable was Daniel Theis, with his 18 points on perfect shooting from the field and the free throw line.
Franz Wagner left his mark on the game as well, though. His 3-point shooting is still a concern, but the forward still dropped 22 points in 26 minutes. He was the team's leading scorer and Japan had no answer for him.
22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3 personal fouls.
Moritz Wagner Game-by-Game Performances
Game 1: Germany vs. Japan
Team Germany has an incredibly strong frontcourt between the Wagner brothers, Daniel Theis, Johannes Thiemann, and Johannes Voigtmann. Moritz Wagner and Daniel Theis alone combined for 33 points to open up Olympic play for Germany.
Much like with the Magic, the older Wagner brother comes off the bench for Team Germany. Leading the bench in scoring despite only playing the third-most minutes among reserves, he provided a nice spark against Japan in Germany's first Olympic matchup.
15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 personal fouls