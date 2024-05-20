Top 10 games of the Orlando Magic's 2024 season
4. Nov. 24, 2023: The In-Season Tournament
Remember the In-Season Tournament?
The NBA's somewhat contrived, but highly successful early season tournament feels like a distant memory with the Playoffs well underway. The tournament's winners—the Los Angeles Lakers—were quickly eliminated in the first round. But its runner-up in the Indiana Pacers plays on into the Eastern Conference Finals.
It does seem like it was a good tool for young teams to play pressure games and learn to win. The Pacers made good use of it to find their identity. So, too, did the Orlando Magic.
One of their biggest marquee wins came in the finale of the In-Season Tournament as the Orlando Magic routed the Boston Celtics. It was a statement win and the highlight of their nine-game win streak (following the win over the Denver Nuggets at home).
Those back-to-back wins over the Nuggets and Celtics seemed to be proof the Magic could compete with the best teams in the league.
But something like this?
Moe Wagner came off the bench to score 27 points and Cole Anthony had 16 as the Magic's depth overwhelemed the Celtics. Orlando outscored Boston 29-18 in the third quarter and 75-40 in the second half. The Magic just steamrolled the Celtics.
The only question after the game from Wagner was to ask what the Magic needed to advance in the tournament. That part was the only confusing part.
Orlando did all it could to secure its place in the knockout round. But the 23-point cushion they built entering the final day was not enough. The Orlando Magic did not get the results it needed from other games and the Boston Celtics' laugher of a win over the Chicago Bulls enabled the Celtics to advance.
Still, the In-Season Tournament was a breakthrough moment in the season for the Magic. It was not just the big win over the Celtics. It was also seen in how the Magic rallied to avoid losing a second big lead, getting a game-winner from Franz Wagner to sweep their pair of games against the Bulls.
The Magic truly showed their mettle and what they were made of when they were put under a little bit of pressure. The team learned quickly that it could thrive in must-win situations.
The In-Season Tournament might have been a long time ago, but its effects were felt throughout the season.