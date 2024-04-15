Speedy Player Progress Reports for the 2024 Orlando Magic
It has been a great season that sees the Orlando Magic back in the Playoffs. How did the season go in a nutshell for each Orlando Magic player?
Paolo Banchero
In his second season, Paolo Banchero solidified his superstar potential, got his first triple-double, got his first 40-point game, earned his first All-star nod and, at 21 years old, led the Orlando Magic to the playoffs, a team that won 22 games just two seasons ago.
Banchero leads the team with his 29.2 percent usage rate, 30.6 assist percentage and 22.5 points per game. Banchero has improved from three, ending the regular season at 33.9 percent and developed deadly shooting ability from certain spots in the mid range. His 15-foot baseline jumper being one example.
Banchero also played in 79 games, and he improved his field goal percentage by almost three whole percentage points, ending the regular season at 45.5 percent.
His national profile is going to take a massive leap during this year's playoffs.
Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony had an up-and-down season this year, but he finished strong for the Orlando Magic. In the last three games of the season, Anthony averaged 14.4 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists per game.
Anthony has been the second unit's best isolation player, placing in the 72nd percentile as an isolation player in the NBA and finishing with a +1.4 points per game for the Magic.
Anthony Black
There is something to be said about the fact that Anthony Black as a rookie remained ready whenever his number was called. Even with inconsistent minutes, Black had a very respectable rookie season averaging just less than 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes per game.
Black was as advertised on the defensive end. At just 19 years old, there very well could be tons of skill in unexpected areas throughout his development -- which happened this year when Black shot 39.4 percent from three.
Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz did not have the season everyone hoped for and only appeared in 43 games this season due to left knee tendinitis. The trade noise surrounding Fultz was too loud to ignore. But the Magic chose to stick by Fultz through the deadline.
He did lose his starting role while out, and his spot in the playoff rotation could be in question too. Unfortunately, he does not provide any spacing as a shooter. But he did consistently slither to the rim.
In six of Orlando's last seven games, Fultz shot better than 50 percent from the floor. His season high of 18 points also came with less than a week to go in the regular season signaling that if called upon, he is feeling good heading into the playoffs.
Goga Bitadze
Goga Bitadze also saw the court inconsistently, but his time on the floor made an impact. His value around the league grew throughout the early regular season. So much so that Wendell Carter trade rumors began to surface around the deadline.
That being said, Bitadze is a very good third-string center. He averaged 1.2 blocks per game in just 15 minutes per game. But he has extreme shortcomings on offense and not much of an offensive game to speak of outside of put-backs on the offensive glass.