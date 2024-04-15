Speedy Player Progress Reports for the 2024 Orlando Magic
It has been a great season that sees the Orlando Magic back in the Playoffs. How did the season go in a nutshell for each Orlando Magic player?
Quick Progress Reports for the 2024 Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner's regression from three cast a bit of a shadow over his incredible growth this year in essentially every category. Wagner ended the regular season at 19.7 points per game and improved in the assist category while slightly lowering his turnovers per game from 2.1 to 1.9.
In addition to adding more than a full rebound per game - improving from 4.1 to 5.3 per game, Wagner blossomed on defense where his 108.6 defensive rating that ranked second on the team. His plus-minus of +2.5 per game also ranked 2nd on the team.
He had 26 games of 20-plus points and eight 30-point games this season. Wagner's size and versatility is going to be fun to watch in the playoffs.
Wendell Carter
Wendell Carter shot a career-best 37.4 percent from three this season and provided much-needed spacing for the starters. His versatility allowed him to guard players on the perimeter in addition to in the paint.
But he did regress significantly as a rebounder averaging only 6.9 rebounds per game this season and appearing overmatched against some of the taller Centers in the league.
Joe Ingles
In addition to intangibles, such as poise, that Joe Ingles brings to the table, he was also a deadly shooter. Ingels was Orlando's only player to shoot better than 40 percent from three this season at 43.5 percent. He was also a plus-minus of +2.4 points per game, ranking him third on the team. While he still faces questions on defense, he appears to be another key cog of Orlando's playoff rotation.
Caleb Houstan
Caleb Houstan showed improvement from beyond the arc going from 33.8 percent last year to 37.3 percent this year. He is still a pretty one-dimensional player, which is why he did not get many minutes unless necessary.
He will need to continue developing consistency from beyond the arc as well as continuing to develop a more well rounded offensive game to be in the rotation long term.