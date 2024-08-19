Ranking all 15 Orlando Magic players by trade value
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic seem largely content with the makeup of the roster for now. They found the seemingly perfect role player to put around the young core in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, got the rookie they wanted, and want to give Jalen Suggs a chance to act as the starting point guard.
Everything is set for the beginning of the 2024-25 season, but that does not mean that every Magic player will finish the season in Orlando. The Magic might realize halfway through the season that they need an impactful traditional point guard or another go-to scorer after all and look to make a move at the trade deadline.
So, let's look at every Magic player's trade value.
Group 1: The guys no one will call about
Cory Joseph, Caleb Houstan
Both Cory Joseph and Caleb Houstan figure to be at the end of the Magic's bench in 2024-25. Houstan played some in his first two seasons with the Magic, averaging 13.8 minutes per game and starting 13 games last season. He is also still young, which often makes a player more interesting on the trade block. At the same time, however, the former second-round pick has not distinguished himself on the court so far. His 3-point percentage last season was encouraging, but if teams were to call about one of the Magic's young players, Houstan would probably be the last on the list.
Cory Joseph, on the other hand, is a veteran with plenty of experience. With him, you know exactly what you will get: a backup point guard for a very reasonable price. Still, it is difficult to imagine that other teams would look at the Magic's roster and think, "We should really call them about Cory Joseph." Even if they do, the Magic would not get much in return for the veteran.