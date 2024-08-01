5 Young players the Orlando Magic should develop, 3 to give up on
By Tyler Watts
Give up: Caleb Houstan
The 32nd overall pick in 2022 has already played 110 games with the Magic. Houstan averages just 14.8 minutes per contest and his production leaves plenty to be desired. He improved in year two, but the 6’8 wing still averaged just 4.3 points and 1.4 rebounds, while shooting 38.8 percent from the field.
The Magic have two more years of team control and Houstan is set to make just $4.2 million total. He is a fantastic contract to have on the bench as a 21-year-old with size and upside.
Still, Orlando cannot afford to prioritize his development. He rated as a replacement-level player last season and has a negative VORP for his career. Houstan is a plus-shooter, but what else does he bring? It appears not enough to hold down a massive role, and the Magic are loaded with talent on the wings.
Every young player needs minutes. Orlando just does not have enough for Caleb Houston. There is no reason to cut him, but the Magic should not be afraid to include him in a trade or shop him for an upgrade. The 21-year-old has potential and could find a role in the right situation. Orlando should hope to turn him into a piece that helps them.