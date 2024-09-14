Predicting the Orlando Magic’s stat leaders for the 2024-25 NBA season
By Elaine Blum
Assists per game
A lot of the offseason discussion around the Magic has focused on their lack of a traditional point guard. They added Cory Joseph this summer but likely not to play a ton of minutes. Instead, the Magic will be starting a backcourt of Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
That duo will be great defensively and should space the floor well. Neither will be the Magic’s leader in assists per game, though. Caldwell-Pope has never been much of a playmaker in his NBA career and Suggs has not been asked to create much offensively since the Magic drafted Paolo Banchero.
Banchero is a great playmaker at the forward spot and will have the ball in his hands a lot in the 2024-25 season. Thus, it seems reasonable to expect him to be the Magic’s leader in assists again next season. Last season, he averaged 5.4 assists per game, which is a number he should be able to replicate.
3-point percentage
Last season, Jalen Suggs was the Magic’s only reliable volume shooter from deep, averaging 39.7 percent on 5.1 attempts per game. Joe Ingles shot the ball well at 43.5 percent but only took 2.4 attempts per game. The 2024-25 season will be all about proving that he can be a consistent 40-percent shooter from three for Jalen Suggs. It is not only important to his development as one of the top young 3-and-D guards but also for the Magic’s offensive growth.
Fortunately, he does not have to carry the floor spacing in the 2024-25 season by himself. The Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope primarily for his shooting. He has established himself as a reliable shooting threat, averaging over 39 percent from three for four straight seasons now.
There is no reason to believe that his shooting percentage will drop with the Magic, even if he will be taking more shots. Caldwell-Pope should be the Magic’s best 3-point shooter in the 2024-25 season, averaging around 40 percent, and a big part of the team’s offensive development.