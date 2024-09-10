Magic made the most impactful signing of the offseason (and it wasn't close)
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic are ready to take the next step. Paolo Banchero is on the path to becoming a superstar, Franz Wagner is locked in long-term, and Jalen Suggs is coming off a breakout campaign. Orlando was back in the playoffs in 2024 and wants to make a deep run this season.
The Magic entered the 2024 offseason with cap space. They focused on locking up their core and adding a crucial piece to push them to the next level. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year $66 million contract to go from Denver to Orlando, and Jonathan Isaac got a new deal. The Magic also re-signed Gary Harris, Goga Bitadze, and Moritz Wagner in free agency.
KCP brings three necessary aspects to a team that just won 47 games and finished fifth in the Eastern Conference. The 6’5 wing has a shot to be the most impactful signing of the offseason and coupled with internal growth could make Orlando a serious contender.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's signing with the Magic is the most impactful deal of the offseason
The Magic were 30th in 3-pointers made in the regular season and 24th in 3-point percentage. They had the third-best defensive rating but were 22nd on offense. Orlando desperately needed some floor spacing without sacrificing their defense.
KCP has shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range over the last four seasons. The 6’5 wing has been below 40 percent on corner threes just once in eight years. He will make open shots and is comfortable playing a 3-and-D role.
Caldwell-Pope has won two championships in the last five years on two different franchises. He brings that needed experience to Orlando with a winning mentality. KCP will do whatever is necessary to make sure his team is victorious, and the Magic need that after losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2024.
Most importantly, Caldwell-Pope is comfortable playing his role. Orlando wants Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to handle the ball and be their best players. They did not want a point guard or lead playmaker to take over. The Magic added a floor spacer and versatile defender capable of helping their young talent reach a new level. It is why KCP is the most impactful signing of the offseason.
The Eastern Conference is loaded with talent led by the defending champion Celtics. New York, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Indiana, and Cleveland all hope to join them in title contention. Winning a round won’t be easy, but the Magic could be the surprise team. Adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope plus getting some internal growth could have Orlando in the top four and ready to make a deep run.
The Orlando Magic believe in their roster and just add a fundamental piece. Can the franchise take their play to another level? It will be fascinating to find out.