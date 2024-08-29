Surprising Paolo Banchero stat foreshadows playoff success for the Magic
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic want to build on last season. They won 47 games and snapped a three-year playoff drought. Orlando pushed the Cavaliers to seven games in the opening round, but that was just the beginning. Paolo Banchero is already a star, and Franz Wagner is on his way.
The Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer and are ready to win a playoff series for the first time since 2010. They have a ton of young talent and should continue to improve. Orlando must get Jalen Suggs locked in long-term. It is the only missing piece for a roster that should keep growing over the next four years.
Banchero was outstanding in his first taste of the playoffs. The 6’10 big man is an elite scorer, but nobody expected him to average 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.1 steals in the postseason as a 21-year-old. It is a small sample, but Banchero’s elite production has him mentioned among the all-time greats.
Paolo Banchero’s playoff scoring puts him in elite class
Only 16 players in NBA history have averaged 27.0 or more points per game in the playoffs, according to Stat Muse, and all five retired players are in the Hall of Fame. Michael Jordan leads the way with 33.4 points each night. Allen Iverson, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor all played in the NBA Finals. George Gervin helped his team to the conference finals, but the Hall of Famer is the only one to never reach the biggest stage.
The current top players on this list are Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James. The latter two have won multiple championships, and Doncic just led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals last season. Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are also champions on this list.
The group is littered with superstars who make deep playoff runs. Anthony Edwards just lifted the Timberwolves to the conference finals. Devin Booker led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021.
De’Aaron Fox, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, and Banchero are the only ones who have never played in the conference finals. All four may make multiple deep playoff runs in their prime.
Every player over 29 years old on the list has led their team to the conference finals at least once. Of that group, six of nine have won a championship with Iverson, Baylor, and Gervin being the players without rings.
The Magic’s star put down some impressive tape in his first playoff appearance, and it was just the beginning. If Banchero improves his jumper, he becomes unstoppable and Orlando may join the league’s top title contenders. The 21-year-old has that potential and is well on his way to realizing every ounce of it.
Orlando Magic fans should be excited about the future. Paolo Banchero is already elite and is years away from his peak. Expect him to lead the franchise on multiple playoff runs and become one of the best players on Team USA for the 2028 Olympics. The sky is the limit, and Banchero is ready for every challenge.