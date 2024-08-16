Magic schedule: KCP's first game vs. Denver, playoff rematch, and 3 other must-watch dates
By Elaine Blum
Now that the Olympics are over, there is nothing left for Orlando Magic fans to do but wait for the regular season to start. The NBA just released its schedule, giving fans a chance to look at some of the top matchups during the season and make predictions for the regular season standings.
The Magic received a schedule worthy of a playoff team. While they still have few games on national TV, the number increased compared to next season. They will also have to survive two grueling stretches against some of the best teams in the league in December and January.
There are many things to look forward to in the 2024-25 season, from internal improvement to seeing new additions fit into the rotation to some thrilling matchups with conference rivals.
Must-watch games in the 2024-25 season
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the only big addition to this Magic roster, and he made headlines by leaving the team he won a title with to join a younger group. For the Denver Nuggets, this was a huge loss and the second offseason in a row they lost a key contributor in free agency.
Thus, Caldwell-Pope's first game against his former team should be an interesting matchup. Since the two teams are in different conferences, it will have to wait until January 19, though.
Much earlier than that, on November 1, the Magic will get their first rematch against their playoff opponents. The game will be on ESPN, giving the Magic a chance to remind a national audience how close they came to beating the Cavaliers in the playoffs.
One of the biggest games of the season will be the Magic's NBA Cup game against the New York Knicks on December 3. It will be a chance for the Magic to show that they can hang with the big fish in the conference on national TV.
Two other notable games on national TV will be the Magic facing the Thunder on December 19 and Orlando against Boston on January 17. Both are must-watch games. The first features two of the best young teams in the league and the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft. Meanwhile, the latter has the Magic going up against the reigning champions.