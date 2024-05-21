5 Most likely Orlando Magic to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
1. Cole Anthony
The 15th overall pick in 2020 has settled into a reserve role, but the Orlando Magic will have to decide who to prioritize moving forward. If they land a starting guard in free agency, the backup minutes will be a fight between Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Cole Anthony if Gary Harris does not return. Bringing back Harris likely means trading one of the young guards.
Anthony averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game in 22.4 minutes per game last season. It was the lowest playing time of his career.
The 6-foot-2 guard is a problematic defender and has shot worse than 34 percent from 3-point range in three of his four NBA seasons. He is difficult to fit onto a contending roster.
Anthony is set to make $12.9 million this season in the first year of his extension. He has a team option in his contract in 2026. It will not be an easy deal to move unless the opposing franchise is interested in the 24-year-old guard.
Expect the Magic to try. If they find a rebuilding team, enough draft capital makes any deal possible.
The Orlando Magic must upgrade their roster. Do they add in free agency or pull off a blockbuster trade? The Magic need to put more talent around Paolo Banchero. Expect them to find a way to make that a reality.