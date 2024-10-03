Magic’s Jonathan Isaac receives unique praise for his defensive talent
By Elaine Blum
Injuries may have slowed down Jonathan Isaac’s NBA career, but everyone who has watched him play is still aware of his defensive potential. Isaac is one of the best rim protectors and overall defenders in the league on a per-minute basis. The only problem is that he does not usually play enough minutes to have a significant overall impact.
Even last season, when he was largely healthy, he only played around 15 minutes per game in the regular season. His lack of availability over the years has earned him the reputation of being overrated. Some even claim he is one of the most overrated players in the entire NBA.
The 2024-25 season could be the first step for Isaac toward changing that narrative. Coming off his first healthy offseason in a while, expectations for Isaac’s season are high. If he continues to stay healthy throughout the regular season, he could elevate the Magic’s defense to yet another level and have some room to explore his offensive game. He could develop into more of a sixth man for Orlando instead of being one of the biggest variables and what-ifs on the team.
French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama just gave Isaac some additional motivation to level up his game this season.
Jonathan Isaac made Wembanyama’s list of targets he would like to dunk on
Wembanyama’s size, defensive ability, and offensive skill set make him one of the most unique young players the NBA has seen in a while. The NBA features several players with the talent to earn a Defensive Player of the Year award, like Jonathan Isaac, but they will all have a tough time beating Wembanyama for the award from now on. In just his second season, it already seems that the award is his to lose.
With all this hype comes a lot of pressure to always perform, especially against other great players. When asked who he would like to dunk on this season, Wembanyama had an answer ready, listing three players he deemed some of the best defenders in the league: Rudy Gobert, Kawhi Leonard, and Jonathan Isaac.
Gobert being the first player Wembanyama mentioned should be no surprise, as he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best rim protectors in the NBA. Kawhi Leonard has also won two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Isaac may not have the same accolades, but that is mainly because his injuries kept him from realizing his full potential so far.
Being someone’s target for a dunk is not usually considered praise, but it should be in this situation. After all, Wembanyama said that the best defenders in the league would make for the most interesting challenge and mentioned Isaac with two decorated defenders.
The matchup between Wembanyama and Isaac is even more interesting if you consider that Isaac already blocked the former in his rookie season and will surely look to repeat that feat. Blocking a rookie is not always something to brag about, but it is if said rookie is way over 7 feet tall with an 8-foot wingspan.
The Spurs are also trying to stake their claim as one of the young up-and-coming teams in the league this season. They brought in some veterans, and Wembanyama has made it clear that he is ready to compete. The Magic are a few steps ahead of the Spurs, but the games between those two teams should still be great to watch.