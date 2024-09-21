A Healthy Jonathan Isaac could turn Magic into best defensive team in the NBA
By Elaine Blum
Jonathan Isaac has the makings of one of the top defenders in the NBA. His size and shot-blocking ability made him an enticing draft prospect the Magic could not resist when they had the sixth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
So far, Isaac has not lived up to his potential yet. He has never made an All-Defensive team or won Defensive Player of the Year even though he has the talent to be a candidate for both honors. His health has been holding him back. Since 2017, Isaac has only played a total of 205 games and only played more than 60 games once in the 2018-19 season.
Last season, Isaac played 58 regular season games and 7 playoff games, marking his healthiest season in years. His impact was limited, though, because the staff did not want to risk any injuries and he played only 15.8 minutes per game.
So, Isaac was not even close to being as impactful as a defender as he can be but that might change soon.
Isaac seems set up for his best defensive season yet
In his healthiest season so far, Isaac averaged 1.3 blocks per game. That was just his second season in the league. The 2024-25 campaign should see him obliterate that number and put together his most dominant defensive season yet.
The reason for that prediction is simple: for the first time in a while, Isaac entered the offseason without a serious injury to rehab. He had the entire summer to work on his game and get ready for the next season.
Training camp is right around the corner and Isaac will be able to join his team in great shape and with a largely healthy season to boost his confidence. Isaac is not someone you want to play for just 15 minutes a game. To realize his potential and have a lasting impact on the Magic’s season, he needs to play around 20 minutes a game as many times as possible.
That should finally be an option this season. The Magic’s training staff will undoubtedly still monitor Isaac’s health, manage his minutes, and hold him out of some back-to-backs. The last thing the Magic want to do is overwork Isaac after just one healthy season and lose him to an injury once again.
Nevertheless, the team should be able to rely on him and his defense a little more than last season. The Magic were already one of the best defensive teams in the league with their two best shot-blockers—Isaac and Goga Bitadze—averaging only 15 minutes per game. Imagine this Magic defense with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaac protecting the rim for around 18 minutes per game.
The Magic could be the best defensive team in the league and that could carry them a long way, even if the offense still struggles at times. After all, it is much easier to win a game if your opponent just cannot score. With Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope guarding the perimeter and Jonathan Isaac protecting the rim, that is something teams will have to worry about when they face the Magic.
While Isaac might not be able to compete with Victor Wembanyama and the fascination around his defensive impact, he should be in for his best individual season yet and play an important role for the Magic. The Spurs’ rookie phenomenon averaged 3.6 blocks per game last season. Isaac will likely circle closer to two blocks per game than three.