3 Teams the Magic are competing with for the best defensive rating in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic established themselves as a gritty and physical defensive team last season, finishing the season with one of the best defensive ratings across the league. Jalen Suggs was at the head of the snake and made his first All-Defensive Second Team after the season.
Now, Suggs has the perfect defensive-minded backcourt partner in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. While the Magic didn't fix all of their offensive issues with the addition of Caldwell-Pope, they certainly got even better defensively, especially if Jonathan Isaac is available.
The organization put a lot of focus on not losing the team's defensive identity despite having the option to add an impactful offensive player to the mix. This is obviously what the Magic want to be. They will have to rely on their defensive prowess again and have a good chance of being one of the top defensive teams once again.
So, let's look at three teams the Magic are competing with for the best defensive rating in the league next season.
3. The Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves finished the last regular season with the best defensive rating in the league. Much like the Magic, they built their identity on the defensive end and threw plenty of size on the court at all times. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert protected the rim incredibly well, averaging 2.1 blocks per game in the regular season.
On the perimeter, the Timberwolves have several strong defenders as well. Jaden McDaniels led the charge all season long and made the All-Defensive Second Team. He and All-Star Anthony Edwards formed a daunting defensive duo on the perimeter all season long.
To top that off, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson offered defensive talent off the bench. Except for Anderson, all of those players are returning to Minnesota for the 2024-25 season, and not much should change for them defensively.
Gobert might not win another Defensive Player of the Year award—if you believe French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama—but he will still be a strong presence in the paint. On the perimeter, Edwards and McDaniels are still constantly improving. The Timberwolves will surely be in the mix for the best defensive rating once again next season.