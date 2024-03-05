Orlando Magic battle for Playoff position, searching for the future
The Orlando Magic are in the middle of a race for homecourt advantage for the 2024 Playoffs. At the same time, the Magic are approaching a critical part of their rebuild where decisions will have to be made. This final stretch of games will be the biggest assessment of various players for this upcoming summer.
By Omar Cabrera
This offseason will have a lot of questions on who will remain on the roster as the front office continues to work to build this team toward a championship.
The Orlando Magic will look to build the right team around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and the playoffs will be a strong sample size of how to work on this team's flaws.
With the Magic in playoff contention, everyone got excited at the trade deadline with the potential to add to the roster. But the team stood pat, giving time to evaluate the roster fully.
But that time is ending. The team will have to make decisions and the final quarter of the season and playoffs will help them decide how to take the team to the next level.
The 2024 season has been a success already. The Magic have passed their win total from the previous season. Everyone's focus is on the playoffs and short-term success this season. But the team will also be logging the team's flaws as they aim for loftier ambitions.
This roster will be seeing changes and the rest of this season will be the showcase for players to display themselves.