Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans (Oct. 7, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
Season Series: Nov. 8 in Orlando; April 6 in New Orleans
2024 Season Series: Magic 121, Pelicans 106 in Orlando on March 21; Magic 117, Pelicans 108 in New Orleans on April 3
OMD Prediction
Our 2024 Record: 57-32/43-46 ATS
The first preseason game is not ever something you want to predict. Teams put different emphasis on these games and are trying to get different things out of the game. Starting this game at the odd time of 12:30 p.m. locally only adds to the uncertainty of this game.
The Orlando Magic last year rolled into New Orleans for its preseason opener not knowing who the team would be. The team had plenty of ambitions and showed signs of what they would become in fits and starts.
The team this year arrives at Smoothie King Center much surer of themselves. They know what their formula for success is. That will not be fully unleashed in this preseason game. Orlando is likely holding some things back. The Magic want to see their team take the floor and implement what they have been working on in practice.
Success on Monday is not measured in who wins or loses—do not get blown out though. It is measured in how close the team looks to what the coaches want to see from camp.
The Pelicans will be a good test. They are a quality team working on their own changes. The Magic will get a chance to see how ahead their defense might be. But this is a chance to get back on the floor and ensure the engine still turns after sitting idle for the last five months.
3 Things to watch
3. Franz Wagner from three
Everyone hangs on every shot Franz Wagner takes at this point. After looking solid from deep in the first two seasons of his career, his mysterious drop to 28.1 percent last year was frustrating.
Everyone had their theories for why Wagner struggled so much from three. Was it fatigue from the long summer playing in the FIBA World Cup? Was it something mechanical in his shooting form? Was it confidence?
Wagner's showing at the Olympics did not alleviate any concerns. He went 7 for 35 from three (20.0 percent) in that six-game run to fourth place in the Olympics.
Wagner has had some time to work on things since. He said he made some adjustments mechanically to his shot form. In shooting drills the media is allowed to watch, he has looked . . . better. But no one knows until he gets to the games.
A game like Monday's preseason opener.
Wagner does so many things well. Adding a 3-point shot could be the thing that takes him to an All-Star level. It could be one of the big factors in the Magic achieving their ambitious goals this season.
2. Debut of the Terror Backcourt
When the Orlando Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, everyone got excited about the anticipated pairing with Jalen Suggs in the backcourt. The Magic have one of the best defensive backcourts in the entire league with two all-defensive team candidates. At least on paper.
The duo gets started with a good test to see just the kind of impact they can bring.
Last year, both CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray got their licks on the Magic.
Murray made game-winning shots in Atlanta Hawks' wins over the Orlando Magic in Mexico City and Atlanta. Murray averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in four games against the Magic last year. McCollum averaged 27.0 points per game in his two games against the Magic.
The Magic now have multiple players they can throw at either of these two guards. The Pelicans will present a challenge for this reason. And it will at least be a good initial test of what the Magic can do when they deploy these two players on defense.
1. Tristan da Silva makes his debut
Everyone is always excited to see the rookie hit the floor for the first time.
When Tristan da Silva debuted in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, everyone was excited. That da Silva performed well and looked exceedingly comfortable on an NBA floor was even better. Da Silva averaged 17.7 points per game and made 10 of 17 3-pointers.
More than those raw numbers, da Silva was solid defensively. He never tried to do too much on offense. He moved the ball quickly and floated into spaces so teammates could find him. When everyone talked about his basketball IQ and how he made winning plays, it was evident from watching just one game of his in Summer League.
It is easy to see why so many people believed da Silva would fit comfortably into any role. It was easy to believe the Orlando Magic would have no choice but to play him. Finding his minutes with the main rotation will be difficult.
The preseason will give him his chance to play with those players and show what he can do. It might just be preseason, but it is a step up from Summer League. Da Silva has to prove himself all over again. And that is an exciting prospect.
Everyone will be eager to see the rookie play again.