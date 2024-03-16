Orlando Magic 2024 Mock Draft Review: What the mock drafts say about Magic's needs
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, reflecting a key date in draft preparation and focus throughout the league. The Orlando Magic are not thinking fully about their draft needs while in the midst of a playoff chase, but who they target might say a lot about them.
Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Mock Draft Roundup
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports - Bobi Klintman, Sweden
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports - Johnny Furphy, Kansas
Two different approaches from CBS Sports' draft experts from their mocks in early March. But still a lot of the same principles for the Orlando Magic.
We know the Magic love players who can play multiple positions and have athleticism at every spot. They want to play a truly interchangeable lineup with guards who can screen, forwards who can handle the ball and attack off the dribble and everything in between.
That is what these two players represent.
Bobi Klintman is a 6-foot-10 forward with good athleticism. He left Wake Forest after last season to play in Australia for Cairns Taipans. He is averaging 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in 21.7 minutes per game this season.
That is a big step forward for him. But he likely will need some time to develop. He is not quite ready to make an immediate impact. But he has the versatility and skill to be a solid player if he develops.
Johnny Furphy of Kansas has grown by leaps and bounds this year as he became a key part of Kansas' season. Furphy is averaging 11.4 points per game in Big 12 play, shooting 36.5 percent from three and 78.5 percent from the line.
Furphy at 6-foot-9 is known more as a dynamic defender and someone who can get to the basket in transition and finish at the rim. But there is a lot to like about him with his size. He coudl easily sneak into the Lottery.