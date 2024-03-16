Orlando Magic 2024 Mock Draft Review: What the mock drafts say about Magic's needs
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, reflecting a key date in draft preparation and focus throughout the league. The Orlando Magic are not thinking fully about their draft needs while in the midst of a playoff chase, but who they target might say a lot about them.
Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Mock Draft Roundup
Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer - Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest
Hunter Sallis is a 6-foot-5 guard out of Wake Forest who is averaging 18.1 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from three and 77.3 percent from the foul line. The third-year guard transferred from Gonzaga, where he saw limited playing time, bursting onto the scene this year with his first bout of real playing time.
The idea with Sallis is simple: He is a big guard who can shoot. That checks off two seeming needs for the Magic. They are a team that loves their size and needs shooting. So Sallis seems capable of checking both of those boxes for them.
On top of this, he is described as a solid defender too. He has the size and the ability to grow into a strong 3-and-D type player with the experience to attack of the dribble, even if that will not be his role with the team.
Orlando needs more multi-dimensional players and two-way players. They need players who can step up their scoring when called on. Sallis seems to be that kind of player if he can develop into more of a catch-and-shoot and movement shooter.
That is the difficult thing. He is the star for Wake Forest (and they are not likely to make the NCAA Tournament) and has not really succeeded in a secondary role for a 21-year-old with three years of college experience.
But the Magic need guards who cna shoot and create. And they love their size too. Sallis is someone to have an eye on -- he scored 29 total points on 5-for-12 shooting from deep in two ACC Tournament games this week.