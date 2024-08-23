Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
Moritz Wagner re-signs with Magic on a 2-year, $22 million deal: A+
Mo Wagner was arguably one of the best backup centers in the NBA last year, and he was as durable as they come, playing in 80 out of 82 games. He averaged a career-high 10.9 points per game and a career-high in field goal percentage with 60.1 percent. He was one of the most consistent players on the roster and made countless big plays for the Magic last year.
This move is an A+ not only because they are retaining one of their biggest bench pieces, but they got it done on what almost seems like an underpay. He had 20 games with 15 or more points scored, and he only played 17.7 minutes per game. Wagner has the ability to score on all three levels and even had a few highlight-reel dunks this past season.
He was a problem on offense, but the most underrated part of his game is his defense. Although not a great shot-blocker or rim-protector for a center, he is an elite defender on the ball. He can even move his feet and stay in front of some guards sometimes. He held players like Fred VanVleet, Damian Lillard, and DeMar DeRozan to under 35 percent shooting.
Wagner struggled in his first playoff series but seems to be ready to erase that memory this season. He was a necessary piece for Orlando's future, and this was a great move by the front office. More moves like this will get the Magic's front office on the honor roll.
Jonathan Isaac agrees to 5-year, $84 million extension with the Magic: C
Jonathan Isaac is a fan favorite and an absolute athletic freak, but the vision of him being a consistent and reliable role player might be nothing more than a dream. He did have the second healthiest season of his career, playing 58 games in which he put up some solid numbers. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on very efficient 51/37.5/72 shooting splits in just under 16 minutes per game.
Obviously, the biggest upside in his game is his defense. He had an unbelievable defensive rating of 104.5, which was a team-best by far, and his shot-blocking ability never ceases to amaze the fans. He held players like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama to under 40 percent shooting.
With all those great attributes it might be hard to imagine why this signing got a C. Although he had a solid season, it was nothing more than that. A lot of media analysts thought that Isaac would eventually catch his stride and finally have a semi-healthy season but that was just never the case.
Offensively, besides spot-up shooting, Isaac struggles. His main advantages are on the defensive end and this is just when he is actually able to be on the court. Paying that kind of money to someone who has played in 205 out of the 574 possible games he could have played in for mostly defensive purposes does not seem like a productive move for the Magic's future. At least the Magic took some precautions, not guaranteeing the full money.