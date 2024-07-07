Additional details about Jonathan Isaac's new contract emerge
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic had a rather busy offseason even though we will not see many new faces on the team. After signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic used most of their remaining cap room to bring back rotational players from last season. Gary Harris, Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and Jonathan Isaac will all be back in Orlando next season.
Out of those deals, Isaac's new contract is the most interesting one. Isaac has long been known for his defensive talent but unfortunately also for his injury trouble. The 26-year-old has never played a full season since being drafted in 2017.
Last season, he played 58 games, however, marking his healthiest season since the 2018-19 campaign when he played 75 games. The Magic still had to be cautious with Isaac's minutes, but he made his presence felt defensively whenever he stepped onto the court. Offensively, Isaac definitely still has room to grow, but a healthy offseason and hopefully another relatively healthy season should help with that.
On July 2, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Magic and Isaac agreed to a five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension. Now, new details have emerged.
Isaac's new deal is only fully guaranteed in the first two seasons
With this new deal, Isaac can be under contract with the Magic through the 2028-29 season, but according to Michael Scotto, only the first two seasons are fully guaranteed.
In 2024-25, Isaac is set to make $25 million guaranteed and $15 million for the following season. In the third season of this new deal, which will be 2026-27 only $8 million of his $14.5 million salary is guaranteed. After that, he can make $15 million and $14.5 million in the last two seasons of his contract, but neither salary is guaranteed.
With these non-guarantees the Magic created some injury insurance should Isaac be out for extended time again. The declining salaries also make this a team-friendly deal for when Orlando will have to pay Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs the big bucks. Wagner already secured a max rookie extension, and so will Banchero when it is time for him to ink a new deal.
It seems safe to assume that the guarantees are tied to the number of games played, but more details on that should emerge soon.