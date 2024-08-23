Offseason Report Card: Magic receive 4 As, 3 Bs, and 4 Cs for their offseason moves
With the Magic finally making it back to the playoffs and taking the veteran-filled Cavaliers to seven games in the first round with their young core, there were many decisions that had to be made going into this offseason. After seeing flashes of what the team is capable of, there was a lot of speculation on what direction the Magic would go in.
Would they try to acquire another star and go all in, would they keep the team the same and bank on progression, or would they pick up a few more pieces that fill some needs? The Magic ended up having somewhat of a quiet offseason, but they made some very key moves that could make the difference between being knocked out in the first round and going to the Conference Finals.
However, some great pickups also come with a few questionable decisions that may not work out like they were intended to. The good news is there is always the trade deadline, and the roster now does not have to be the roster in February.
Regardless, it was a really productive offseason that is just about wrapping up, and the Magic’s roster seems to be set. This means it is now time to take a look back on the last few months and grade the moves that were made this offseason. It is tough to grade some moves when a player has not played in the NBA yet, but based on what the Magic need, it is still easy to see who will be a potential fit.
What was the Magic’s best move, and who was their worst? Let’s begin grading.
Magic use the 18th pick in the draft to select Tristan da Silva: B+
Although da Silva just got to leave school, we’re bringing him back to give him one final B+. The Magic definitely filled a need with da Silva. He is a lengthy wing that excels on catch-and-shoot threes and can play defense. He shot just under 40 percent from three and averaged 16 points per game while leading Colorado to a March Madness appearance.
Although he does fit what the Magic need, there are a few reasons besides the fact that he has yet to play a possession on the court that the move does not get an A. Offensively, he seems pretty one-dimensional, as he struggles from the midrange and off the dribble, and although he was a solid finisher in college, his size and frame pose the question of whether it will translate without putting on any weight.
There was also a lot of talent on the draft board. As mentioned, he is a good fit but there were some more talented and explosive players that could have helped the Magic in other ways as well. That being said, he did show a lot of promise in Summer League this year. He shot the ball confidently and efficiently, showed improvement with off-the-dribble shooting, and even showed off some playmaking.
It is just Summer League and nothing to overreact to, but the fact he looks like a ten-year vet when he shoots the ball is definitely a good sign. His fit and the flashes he has shown have earned the Magic a B+, but we will have to wait and see him play in some meaningful games before we can really tell if the Magic paid attention in Draft 101.