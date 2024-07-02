Orlando Magic offseason tracker: All free agency signings, trades, and depth chart
By Elaine Blum
Ever since the young Orlando Magic put together a successful season and a competitive playoff series, fans have been waiting for free agency and some potentially big moves. After all, the Magic were one of the few playoff teams with significant cap space and seemed to have the chance to build something special around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Some options—mainly Malik Monk and D'Angelo Russell—were taken off the board before free agency even started, and the Magic also didn't get Paul George or Klay Thompson, the two biggest names they had been connected to. Orlando did get the draft prospect they wanted, however, and has made some significant moves since then.
Orlando Magic offseason tracker
June 26: Magic draft Tristan da Silva 18th overall
June 27: Magic trade second-round pick Antonio Reeves to the New Orleans Pelicans for 2030 and 2031 second-round picks
June 29: Magic decline Joe Ingles' $11 million team option and Moritz Wagner's $8 million team option
June 30: Orlando and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agree to a three-year, $66 million contract
July 1: Magic and Goga Bitadze agree to a new three-year, $25 million deal
July 2: Magic and Gary Harris agree to a two-year, $14 million contract
The Magic might not look as different next season as many of us thought
This offseason promised some big changes coming for the Magic. Many fans expected the team to look significantly different. So far, the only new names are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who should be an easy and impactful fit, and rookie Tristan da Silva.
Otherwise, the roster still looks similar to what we saw last season, especially since the Magic decided to bring back Gary Harris and Goga Bitadze. It seems that the Magic are bringing back the majority of their playoff rotation—even though Harris did not perform well and Bitadze spent most of the playoffs on the bench—unless a trade is looming.
Orlando Magic depth chart
PG
SG
SF
PF
C
Jalen Suggs
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Franz Wagner
Paolo Banchero
Wendell Carter Jr.
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Tristan da Silva
Jonathan Isaac
Goga Bitadze
Anthony Black
Jett Howard
Caleb Houstan
As the roster is constructed now, the Magic have a lot of backcourt depth, likely relegating youngsters Anthony Black and Jett Howard to the end of the bench once again. Since the Magic still have not signed an upgrade at the point guard spot, Black could get a chance, however. If he can show that he can provide some secondary playmaking, he might very well claim some backup guard minutes.
Cole Anthony was the team’s sixth man last season but the bench dynamics might chance in 2024-25, especially with Harris now moving to the reserves. Black and Howard were both high draft picks and it would be a shame for them not to get minutes again.
The frontcourt, on the other hand, is looking rather thin. It is to be expected, though, that the Magic and Moritz Wagner will agree to a new deal. With Wendell Carter Jr's and Jonathan Isaac's injury history, big-man depth is important for the Magic. Other than Wagner, the center market is growing incredibly thin, especially with Nic Claxton and Isaiah Hartenstein off the board.
While the Magic did not get a shooter with the kind of gravity Klay Thompson, for example, has, they have some capable outside shooters on the roster now. Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Garry Harris, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard (if he sees much playing time) can all hit from long-range.