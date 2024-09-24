Not everyone views Jalen Suggs as untouchable in Orlando Magic trade talks
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic are one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. Between the Magic, the Thunder, the Spurs, the Rockets, and the Raptors, the NBA has plenty of young talent to showcase. The Thunder are light years ahead of the rest of this group, having already led a tough Western Conference last season and featuring an MVP candidate. Orlando is on the same track, though. It shouldn’t be much longer until they are considered a real contender in the Eastern Conference.
To get there, the Magic will most likely have to make a trade. Adding an offensive-minded guard, who can space the floor, make plays for his teammates, and add another go-to scorer, to the Magic’s defensive foundation could easily take the team to the next level. There is also an argument to be made that the Magic need an upgrade at the starting center spot.
The front office has been very patient, taking the rebuild slow, but that strategy won’t work forever. Sooner or later, the Magic will have to make a move. Fittingly, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently evaluated all NBA team’s trade assets.
Should Jalen Suggs be considered untouchable in trade talks?
Jalen Suggs is generally viewed as one of the Magic’s core players. He is the heart and soul of the team’s defensive identity. Plus, putting him in the starting point guard spot shows how much faith the Magic have in his offensive potential. Everything is pointing towards the Magic viewing Suggs as a crucial asset on their journey to being contenders.
He may not be able to be the third-best player on one of the top teams in the league, but Suggs has the potential to be a great two-way guard, especially if his 3-point shooting holds up. Earlier this offseason, mock trades that essentially exchanged Suggs for Darius Garland surfaced. Fans were not happy even though Garland could have transformed the Magic’s offense. Trading Suggs was too high of a price.
But how untouchable is Suggs really in trade talks? Swartz listed Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., and Anthony Black as the Magic’s most desirable trade assets. Carter Jr. has long been mentioned in hypothetical trade talks, and Anthony Black is someone the Magic would probably love to keep but might sacrifice if absolutely necessary. All three are players other teams would undoubtedly ask about in trade talks, even if they don’t believe Suggs is actually on the table.
Swartz wrote, “The Magic should listen to offers if it means adding veteran help.”
In Suggs’ case, there was a condition, though. The Magic should listen to offers for Suggs only if they can get an All-Star point guard back. If the chance to add an All-Star guard presents itself, the Magic should certainly listen.
With how much the front office has valued internal development and retaining their own players, the question is just whether they would actually consider moving Suggs. Would they really be willing to break up Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs after the potential they have all shown together?