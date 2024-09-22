3 Fixes for the Orlando Magic’s offensive struggles in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. The Magic trade for an offensive-minded player
The Magic have a deep roster, but it is not necessarily a group of players that scores a lot. Last season, the only players to average around 20 points per game were Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., and Moritz Wagner all added double-digit scoring averages to the mix.
While that is not bad at all, the Magic have few go-to scorers and few players to rely on in crunch time. Most of that responsibility rests on the young shoulders of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The easiest way to get them some help would be to trade for another go-to scorer, preferably someone who is also a good playmaker.
Giving Suggs a chance to grow in both of those areas can’t hurt but it doesn’t seem like he will reach the level offensively the Magic will need to compete in the Eastern Conference. Making a trade doesn’t seem like something the Magic want to do right now.
Otherwise, they could have gone out and gotten a player like that in the offseason. So, it seems like this would be a last resort but it would certainly be a very effective fix for the Magic’s offensive struggles even if Caldwell-Pope ups his 3-point attempts, Suggs keeps improving, and one of the recent first-round picks can step up.