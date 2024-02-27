Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic NBA expert prediction and odds for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Orlando bounces back)
NBA betting preview, prediction and best bet for Brooklyn Nets-Orlando Magic.
After a four-game skid, the Brooklyn Nets momentarily seized its road woes with a commanding 111-86 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night in Memphis. The Nets have won back-to-back games just once since the calendar flipped to 2024 and have a taller task in front of them Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center.
The Magic, just a half-game back of the Miami Heat for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, won three straight before Sunday’s 17-point loss in Atlanta. They will try to bounce back as sizable favorites Tuesday when the struggling Nets come to town.
If you are looking to bet on any NBA game this week, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Nets vs. Magic odds, spread and total
Nets vs. Magic how to watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Nets record: 22-35
- Magic record: 32-26
Nets vs. Magic injury report
Brooklyn Nets
- Cam Thomas (ankle): questionable
- Ben Simmons (knee): out
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (illness): questionable
- Jonathan Isaac (knee): questionable
Nets vs. Magic key players to watch
Brooklyn Nets
Cameron Johnson: The Brooklyn Nets got much-needed production from their bench in Monday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and Cameron Johnson was at the forefront. In 25 minutes, Johnson was a +13 with 12 points and three assists. Johnson, who averages 13.4 points per game, has scored in double figures in four of six games this month.
Orlando Magic
Wendell Carter: The former first-round pick and 6-foot-10 center nets 11.6 points per game, an average that has jumped to 14.4 in the last five games. Carter has turned in big nights on the glass with back-to-back 10-rebound nights for a pair of double-doubles.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic prediction and pick
The Brooklyn Nets have not won back-to-back road games since the first week of November. Do not expect that streak to end just because the Brooklyn Nets beat up on an injury-plagued Memphis Grizzlies squad Monday.
The Orlando Magic, looking to bounce back after Sunday’s road loss, have a great matchup to do so in a venue they have been dominant at this season. The Magic are an NBA-best 10-3 against the spread at home this season and face a Nets squad who is 27th in the NBA against the spread on the road (10-16).
Orlando is No. 2 in the NBA and first in the Eastern Conference against the spread overall (37-21) and at home (17-8).
Mikal Bridges was a problem (42 points) in the last matchup against Orlando (a 129-101 Nets’ win on Dec. 2) but has struggled of late, shooting 22 for 59 in the last four games (14.2 points per game). He will face a Magic defense that is No. 7 in the NBA in scoring and fifth in net ranking.
Back Orlando to bounce back against a Brooklyn team that has not cracked 100 points in three of its last four games and is ranked 23rd in the NBA in scoring on the road. Orlando has hammered sub-.500 teams this season (17-6) and that continues Tuesday.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.