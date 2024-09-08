NBA Playoff Format, Dates & More: Looking forward to the Magic’s second playoff run
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic are officially back in the playoff mix. After last season’s success and the Magic’s core’s first taste of playoff basketball, the expectation is that the team will be a staple in the postseason for years to come. If the Magic build on last season’s success, there will be plenty to look forward to, even though it would be just the second playoff appearance with this group. The Magic may even win a playoff series this time around.
While it is still early and the season hasn’t even started yet, Magic fans should pencil the playoff dates into their calendars and mentally prepare for when they might be clued to the screen.
The Play-In Tournament
Eight teams from each conference make the NBA playoffs every year. Since 2020, the play-in tournament has decided which teams will secure the number 7 and 8 seeds. with the current format, all teams finishing the regular season between seventh and tenth place in the conference now have a chance to make the playoffs.
The team that finished the season in seventh place hosts the team in eighth place in a single elimination game. Whoever wins, secures the 7 seed in the playoffs. The 9 and 10 seeds also play, determining which team will miss the playoffs and which gets the chance to play the loser of the previous game for the last playoff spot.
NBA Playoff Format
Once all eight playoff teams in each conference are determined, the playoffs can officially start. The first round consists of the following matchups: 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5. Every series is a best-of-seven series with the higher seed having homecourt advantage in games 1, 2, 5, and 7.
In the second round, the winner of the 1 vs. 8 game plays the winner of the 4 vs. 5 matchup and the winners of the two other series play each other as well. The second round decides the conference finals and which teams have a chance to win their conference.
Key dates for the 2025 NBA Playoffs
The play-in tournament will take place from April 15-18 in the 2024-25 season. Wasting no time, the playoffs kick off on April 19 with the first round. The conference semifinals are currently scheduled for May 5-6 but might move up around two days if the previous matchups conclude quickly. The finals are scheduled to begin on June 5.
For Magic fans, the earlier dates will be the most important. To find all key dates for the season, click here.