1 Thing the Magic must do this season (and 2 they hope to accomplish)
By Elaine Blum
Hope to accomplish: Win a playoff series
The Magic surprised many people in and around the NBA when they made the playoffs and then pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in their first-round series. The Cavaliers were the more veteran and experienced team with the bigger stars. It should not have taken them seven games and two bad losses to take care of the Magic.
Now, the next step for the Magic is to win a playoff series. They came close already but, in the end, did not have enough to accomplish it yet. Considering that it was the first time in the playoffs for almost everyone on the roster, that is totally okay.
It would also be okay if the Magic do not win a playoff series in the 2024-25 season. They can improve and have a successful season, even without taking the next big step on paper. It should be on everyone’s mind, though. The more playoff experience the Magic get before turning into a true contender, the better.
Winning a playoff series should definitely be a possibility. On paper, the Magic may not be as good of a team as some of the other top Eastern Conference teams but they can still beat them. The Magic already gave the Cavaliers all they could take last year, the Indiana Pacers have defensive concerns, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ and Philadelphia 76ers’ success hinges on the health of their older stars.