NBA Draft ticket prices: How much does it cost to get in?
By Elaine Blum
While this year's NBA Draft does not have a clear-cut future superstar like the 2023 NBA Draft, it comes with a lot more mystery and suspense. Just one day away from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, we still do not know for sure who will be the number one pick.
Magic fans, for once, do not have to worry about that. Since the team made the playoffs, Orlando will pick outside the lottery. Still, the Magic will not waste their chance to bring in some young talent. Once Franz Wagner's, Jalen Suggs', and Paolo Banchero's extensions all kick it, having a contributor on a cheap rookie contract will be incredibly valuable.
There are several prospects who could fill a role for the Magic. The question is just whether or not they will be available when the Magic make their first-round selection 18th overall. There is also still some division about which direction the Magic should go in with their pick. Some want them to trade the pick for a veteran contributor. Others want the Magic to select a rim-protecting big or some wing depth. All are justified, but we will have to wait until Wednesday to know what the Magic will decide to do.
For all those who cannot wait to see what happens on draft night or want to be right there when the selections are made, tickets are available online.
How much does it cost to attend the 2024 NBA Draft?
This year, the draft will take place on two separate days. For the first round, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center, tickets are for sale.
Regular seats cost between $46.95 and $69.45 on the Barclays Center website.
For all those feeling fancy, the NBA also offers special packages with unique experiences. These are very pricey, however, ranging from around $1,500 to $2,500. There are three different package tiers: Hall of Fame, Legend, and MVP. All three come with an NBA Experiences Gift or Gift Bag and a one-month NBA League Pass Subscription. With these tickets, you can experience behind-the-scenes tours and snap photos with the draft class among other things. For more information, click here.
For the second round, tickets are not available but you will be able to watch it live on ESPN.