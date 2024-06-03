3 Potential trade packages for the Orlando Magic’s number 18 draft pick
The NBA draft has been a pivotal moment during the offseason for the Orlando Magic over the last few years. After finishing as the 5-seed and taking the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round, this will be the first time since 2020 that they do not have a high draft pick, and even then, they had the 15th pick, which is one pick outside of the lottery.
The Magic have not had this important of an offseason since Dwight Howard was on the team, and the main focus of it will not be in the draft. The Magic have done their part in rebuilding through the draft and progressing young players they draft. Since 2020, they have drafted and developed Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and more.
It feels good to finally be able to say that they are in win-now mode and do not need to focus on drafting and developing young talent. They need veterans and/or players who can contribute now and help them win as they rise as a threat in the East. This means they would be best off trading out of their first-round pick, especially because it is pick number 18.
With that pick, they are already getting a non-lottery talent and that is in a draft that is already being considered to be one of the worst in the last decade. With getting a little taste of what they are capable of, I don't think even the first pick in the draft would be helpful to them; they absolouelty need win-now players.
The obvious way for them to do that is through free agency, but besides that, they should, without a doubt, look to trade their pick in a package with maybe some future picks since they seem like they are going to be a problem for some years, and a player or two to get a win-now player. There is no point in wasting a roster spot on a mid first-round rookie who will not be a real contributor until 2026.
They are still bringing along their first-round picks from last year’s draft— Anthony Black and Jett Howard—so it is in their best interest to trade their first-round pick and maybe even include one of these young players to sweeten the deal since this year’s draft picks hold a lower value.
With all the rumors that have surrounded the Magic this offseason so far—with deals involving names like Trae Young and Anfernee Simons—it seems to be in their best interest to use their first-round pick to get them some help. These are a few packages that could set them up to be even more dangerous next season.