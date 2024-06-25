How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft with and without cable: Full streaming guide
By Elaine Blum
This year's NBA Draft is far from as exciting as the last one, featuring no prospect that could be compared to Victor Wembanyama and the fascination around him. Nevertheless, there will be some interesting players on the board, and watching the selection process should be fun as well. Just one day away from the first round, we still don't know for sure who the number one pick will be.
This year, the Atlanta Hawks will be picking first and everyone is waiting to see what they decide to do. The Hawks have not lived up to expectations and might look to break up their backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray this summer. If they do, we will probably see some big trade happening.
The Magic are not in such a prominent position this year. After years of picking in the lottery and waiting for their future superstar, they are now a playoff team and picking outside the lottery.
Still, Orlando could find an interesting prospect with the 18th overall pick, and we should all stay tuned to see what the Magic do on draft night. They could go in several different directions, either picking someone who can help with their shooting struggles, some wing depth, or a rim-protecting big.
When and where is the 2024 NBA Draft
For the first time, the NBA Draft will take place on two days, one for each round. The first round will start on Wednesday, June 26, at 8 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while the second round will kick off the next day at 4 p.m. ET at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.
How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft
The first round of this year's draft will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. You can also stream it on the respective websites or apps by logging in with your cable TV provider account.
Meanwhile, the second part of the draft will only be broadcast on ESPN, not ABC. Again, you can watch it on TV or stream it online with cable.
Without cable, you can watch the 2024 NBA Draft on any streaming service that offers ABC and ESPN, like Hulu and Fubo for example. Both offer free trials for new customers.