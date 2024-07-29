Early odds for the Orlando Magic to win each 2025 NBA award
Coach of the Year: Jamahl Mosley
Betting Favorite: Ime Udoka & Tom Thibodeau (+850)
Magic Candidate: Jamahl Mosley (+1500)
A lot of the credit for the Orlando Magic's success last year rightfully went to Jamahl Mosley.
The fact that Mosley was the Magic's best shot at winning an award last year was a testament to the work Mosley did building the team up over the years to get them to the playoffs. Everyone who was around the Magic could feel how together that team was.
Making the playoffs was the culmination of three years together, as Moe Wagner put it repeatedly throughout the season. Mosely was the guiding force for that all year.
Often though the Coach of the Year Award goes to the team that exceeds expectations. That is why Mark Daigneault leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 1-seed in the Western Conference earned him the award. Just like it was Mosley leading the Magic into the Playoffs proper earne dhim consideration for his.
The question then is how do the Magic exceed expectations this year?
Like with so many of these awards, it is ultimately about team success. That will determine what kinds of awards the Magic will be up for and can win.
For Mosley to win Coach of the Year this time around, he not only has to have his team match what they did last year. To win the award, the Magic have to break through into that contender tier that everyone has them sitting below.
That will not be easy to do, of course. That is a bigger challenge than going from 34 wins to 47 wins as they did last year. Measuring success this season will be more difficult beyond getting to the second round of the playoffs or earning homecourt advantage.
How they manage this season and the new challenges ahead will be one of Mosley's most difficult tasks. Doing so should put him back on top of mind for Coach of the Year again.