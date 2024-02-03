5 under-the-radar trade targets for the Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are a team that will be looking to add to their roster at this year's trade deadline. There are some obvious candidates they could hunt. And then there are players perhaps flying under the radar.
While the Orlando Magic can stand pat at this year's trade deadline and still likely make the Play-In Tournament, they have started to turn a corner and are entering a new phase of their build.
Orlando should focus on making the team's roster as good as possible for the short and long term.
The Magic must improve offensively if they hope to compete with the Eastern Conference's top teams. And that will require external additions.
There are knockdown shooters, distributors and proficient scorers who would make a significant impact for this year's playoff run in Orlando and fit the Magic's long-term plans.
Magic fans have focused a lot on guards Tyus Jones and Malcolm Brogdon or a shooter like Buddy Hield. Then there is the pipe dream of chasing after Dejounte Murray.
Orlando has the chance to go after all of those players and should be able to put together a competitive offer.
The Magic are in a position to be aggressive with a stockpile of draft picks and tradeable contracts, and with one of the most promising young rosters in the NBA, it is safe to assume the Magic will be active over the next year, beginning hopefully at this year's deadline.
Many potential targets have been covered, but plenty of players are flying under the radar on this year's trade market. And there are always surprises in the NBA. The Magic should watch a few more players who may not quite be on fans' radar.