5 things that went right (and wrong) for the Orlando Magic in the first quarter of the 2024 season
The Orlando Magic are riding high after a strong start to their season. Things could not have gone better. But as the team head stoward the midpoint of the year, there is still a lot for the team to improve.
As the NBA moves past the first quarter mark of the 2024 season, the Orlando Magic are off to one of their most promising starts in years.
Firmly in the top 5 of the Eastern Conference standings, the Orlando Magic have entered the chat with the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat as one of the best the East has to offer. And the Magic have wins over the Celtics and Bucks to boot.
Some may have seen this coming. Most probably did not.
Either way – the Magic have made enough noise in the early part of the season that they have earned the right to be part of the playoff discussion. And it seems highly likely the Magic will stay in that conversation.
To be sure, expectations around this team have risen from a play-in hopeful to a surefire playoff team. There is a lot for the team to build on -- even if there is still work to do.
Before looking too far forward to the second quarter of the season and the Playoffs beyond it, we want to look back at the top five things that have gone right (and wrong) for the Magic so far this season.