5 Shooters the Magic could poach from Western Conference contenders in free agency
By Elaine Blum
The Magic have a desperate need for some more three-point threats. It is incredibly difficult to win at a high level in today's NBA without at least a handful of capable three-point shooters. That Is something the Magic do not have right now and consequently finished the regular season 24th in three-point percentage.
So, addressing that issue should be one of the team's priorities this offseason. We already looked at some three-point shooters the Magic couldsteal from their Eastern Conference rivals. Now, let's look at five shooters Orlando could poach from Western Conference contenders.
5. Gordon Hayward
At the 2024 trade deadline, the Oklahoma City Thunder got Gordon Hayward from the Hornets, hoping he would give them a veteran option off the bench or a chance to potentially replace Josh Giddey with a more capable shooter. Hayward is a solid three-point shooter, averaging 37 percent from three for his career.
He failed to have a notable impact in Oklahoma, however, and barely even played in the playoff. Now, he is set to hit unrestricted free agency and might be available if the Magic are interested. Hayward has been struggling with injuries these past few years, but he can stretch the floor and has been a good playmaker in the past, averaging 3.5 assists for his career.
Considering he is already 34 and just finished the season on a sour note with one of the best teams in the West, he shouldn't cost too much either, especially compared to some other names on the market. So, if the Magic are looking for someone to come off the bench and stretch the floor while not costing too much, Hayward could be an option.