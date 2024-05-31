6 Shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency
By Elaine Blum
This offseason will be exciting for the Orlando Magic and their fans. The Magic's young core took its first step towards developing into a playoff force in the East and now is the time to build the right supporting cast in Orlando.
Other than a table-setter at the point guard spot, the Magic desperately need shooting. They finished the regular season 24th in three-point percentage and struggled to stretch the floor in the playoffs as well.
So, bringing in some more shooting should be a priority this summer. There are plenty of capable shooters set to hit free agency and the Magic have the money to make significant moves. Maybe they can even steal a few three-point threats away from their playoff competition.
Let's look at six shooters the Magic could poach from Eastern Conference playoff rivals in free agency.
6. Patty Mills
Patty Mills is not the flashiest name out there. At 35, he is nearing the final years of his career and is far from a huge difference-maker. If the Magic want someone who won't cost much, can come off the bench and hit some threes, and provide veteran experience, Mills could get the job done, however.
Mills is a 38.6 percent three-point shooter for his career and shot 40 percent or better in several of his 15 NBA seasons. His best shooting season was in 2021-22 with the Brooklyn Nets. Over 81 games, he averaged 40 percent shooting on seven attempts per game.
While we shouldn't expect to see quite the same production from Mills, he could still improve the Magic's shooting and bench scoring at a very low cost. Otherwise, he does not do much, however, and hopefully, there will be some more impactful options available.