5 questions for fourth quarter of the Orlando Magic's 2024 Season
This season the Orlando Magic solidified the foundation of their rebuild. They end the third quarter of the season firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. There are still a lot of questions about this team that will be answered in the fourth quarter.
Can the Orlando Magic execute the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA?
In the season's fourth quarter, Orlando can climb up the Eastern Conference standings.
Orlando's schedule in the fourth quarter lightens up drastically and includes bunches of games the team should win.
Ten of Orlando's remaining 20 games are against teams under .500 and 12 of their final 20 games are at home where the Magic have been very good this year with a 21-8 home record. The Magic have been good against sub-.500 teams too, going 21-6 in those games. Orlando can still clean up a lot and pick up wins to solidify their spot.
At the end of the day there are no "easy" games in the NBA. But there are games you should win. The Magic take care of these games more often than not. There is a lot of trust in what this team can do.
Orlando cannot take its eyes off the playoff prize in games vs what would be considered sub par teams. Doing so will likely result in at least one loss in a game Orlando should have won - a loss that could prove to be the determining factor in Orlando's playoff vs play-in fate.