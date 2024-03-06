5 questions for fourth quarter of the Orlando Magic's 2024 Season
This season the Orlando Magic solidified the foundation of their rebuild. They end the third quarter of the season firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race. There are still a lot of questions about this team that will be answered in the fourth quarter.
Will Orlando Finish with the best bench in the Eastern Conference?
The Orlando Magic have had one of the best bench units in the NBA all season long and there have been multiple games in which Orlando's starting unit did not start strong and the bench unit has been able to make up ground or expand a lead.
Orlando has one of the best bench groups in the league. And it is essential to the team's success in their playoff push.
Jonathan Isaac has been healthy for most of this season and has been one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA even in limited minutes. Make no mistake, Isaac's impact on this team cannot be overstated.
Cole Anthony has had somewhat of an up-and-down season. But he has been playing very well recently and can score at all three levels -- something that spaces the entire floor for this Magic team.
Another exciting thing to watch is the duo of Moe Wagner and Joe Ingles - when they have their "Moe-Joe" going the Magic are tough to beat.
Orlando's bench unit scores 41.8 points per game on the season, ranking 2nd in the Eastern Conference only behind the Indiana Pacers and fourth in the league overall. In the third quarter of the season, that dropped to 40.0 points per game.
The Magic have been the best defensive rebounding bench in the Eastern Conference for the season averaging 12.6 defensive rebounds and 17.4 rebounds overall per game.
Not surprisingly Orlando's second unit ranks highly in both blocks and steals -- leading the Eastern Conference in blocks and only trailing the Pacers in steals.
Ultimately the best bench unit in the Eastern Conference is a toss up between Orlando and Indiana, although it is worth pointing out that Indiana no longer has Buddy Hield coming off the bench, and his departure has been impactful.
We will see if Orlando's second unit can separate themselves as the top bench unit in the East over the fourth quarter of the season.