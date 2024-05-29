5 Orlando Magic trade targets from teams that fell short in the playoffs
1. Norman Powell, LA Clippers
A lot of the focus in the trade space has been put on the star players and the major players they could add to the puzzle. It is fun to think of big-picture things. And the Orlando Magic should be hunting for a starter with Gary Harris likely on his way out in free agency.
But that does not mean star player. What Orlando should be hunting for is solid role players who can fit into the team and help them win. Sometimes, it is about finding the right guy who works underneath the surface.
The Clippers are going to be in some turmoil with Paul George's future in flux—including reported interest from the Magic. The Clippers are going to be looking to remain competitive regardless as they move into their new stadium.
The player Orlando should have some interest in though is guard Norman Powell.
Powell averaged 13.9 points per game and shot 43.5 percent from three last year. He is known as a quality defender. He finished fourth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for the second straight year.
Powell has not been a starter since he was traded to the LA Clippers from the Toronto Raptors, but he has shown himself as a solid floor spacer—hitting 49.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers according to data from Second Spectrum—throughout his career. He is not much of a playmaker, but Powell would be an excellent role player to add to the fold.
Powell has two years left on his deal starting at $19.2 million this year and $20.5 million next year. That is plenty manageable.
The Magic's biggest issue in constructing any trade is figuring out a way to make the salaries work. Joe Ingles and conditional picks would work—giving the Clippers a veteran and a place Ingles would be comfortable living. So, too, might Cole Anthony and conditional picks.
None of that feels like enough to get the Clippers to move off such a key player. Especially one who could be expected to step up with George likely leaving this offseason. The Magic do not have anything—besides Jonathan Isaac—that would significantly improve the Clippers.
This is the struggle for Orlando in any of these trades. It feels like there is not enough to swing a big deal without giving up significant assets. Thus, the focus on bigger-name players.