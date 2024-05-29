5 Orlando Magic trade targets from teams that fell short in the playoffs
2. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
The other team that is a mystery this offseason will be the Miami Heat.
The Heat again finished as the 8-seed, but unlike last year, they petered out in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler missed the playoffs and there seems to be souring in the Heat Culture. They seem like a team ripe for change this offseason as they recenter around Bam Adebayo and his dependability on defense.
Miami is always a player for big free agents and players. Everyone seemingly wants to play there. The Orlando Magic will be working to become the Florida destination of choice with their culture and young roster coming of age.
But the Heat tried to move everyone to get Damian Lillard last summer (and failed). They seem to be hunting to make that kind of star move again—the Heat remain favorites to acquire Donovan Mitchell. So it is unclear what the Heat are looking to do.
And the Magic probably do not have the level of star the Heat are looking for to move Tyler Herro. But then again, the Heat could be looking to make a major change with Jimmy Butler, too. Maybe Miami is going to be starting from the ground floor.
If the Magic wanted to make a big splash, this could be their time to chase Tyler Herro (although there have been some suggestions to think smaller and go after Duncan Robinson).
Herro averaged 20.8 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent from three. Herro is a gravity and volume shooter, the exact kind of offensive element the team needs. He had 4.5 assists per game, too, showing some playmaking ability.
Herro struggled with injuries last year, appearing in only 42 games. He has never played 70 games in a season in his career (he played in 55 of 73 games during the 2020 Bubble season). Injuries have always been a concern with him.
Constructing a deal to get Herro is tough.
The Magic could offer Cole Anthony and several picks to make something work. But the Heat would likely ask for Jonathan Isaac to make something happen. Robinson is indeed a bit more realistic and likely would only cost Anthony too.