5 Orlando Magic trade targets from Lottery teams
1. Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards
There are a lot of talks about big moves and big deals for players on big salaries. There is a lot of talk about filling in the roster with players that will be starters and key players.
All of that is important. But the Orlando Magic still have a roster to fill out. They still have some depth to worry about.
Part of that depth will get filled with Anthony Black and Jett Howard jumping into bigger roles. Orlando's shooting need may end up getting filled with Howard's emergence. But the Magic probably will need to hedge their bets.
And after losing in Game 7 of the first round, the team should be aiming to reach the second round next year. The talk at exit interviews for Orlando was about how the team needed homecourt advantage next year. And so some more secure shooting could be the path to go.
The Washington Wizards were not one of the best offensive teams in the league last year despite some gaudy scoring numbers, finishing 25th in the league in offensive rating. The Wizards were 25th in 3-point field goal shooting as a team, one spot behind the Magic.
If there are some reasons that fans should be skeptical of chasing Tyus Jones in free agency, that might be it. But Jones was a solid 3-point shooter. As were two potential trade targets.
Deni Avdija had a breakout season last year, averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from three. He finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting this year.
Avdija will be starting a four-year, $55 million (front-loaded) contract next season. The Magic are unlikely to want to take on that salary and be locked into a still fairly unproven forward, even if Avdija checks some boxes the Magic typically like.
The other target is known Magic killer Corey Kispert. Kispert averaged 13.4 points per game and shot 38.3 percent from three. He is a career 38.8 percent 3-point shooter. That would be a big boost for the Magic. Especially finding a volume shooter.
Finding a deal that works to acquire either player is difficult though.
The Wizards are well below the cap and likely looking for young players or draft picks. Neither Avdija nor Kispert is likely worth a first-round pick (and Kispert's rookie extension is due next summer). The Magic do not have the salary they are looking to dump either.
Washington then is not the ideal trade partner for a team like Orlando.