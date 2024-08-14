5 Orlando Magic players who could shock the world in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Goga Bitadze
Goga Bitadze is the Magic's third center and not necessarily on a lot of people's radars. He played in 62 games, started 33, and averaged a career-high 15.4 minutes per game last season, though. Wendell Carter Jr.'s injury pushed Bitadze into the rotation, and he played well.
His return to Orlando was somewhat surprising, as his free agency promised the chance of a contract with a team that had more minutes available for him. The Magic are returning the same three centers they played last season--Wendell Carter Jr., Moritz Wagner, and Goga Bitadze. Considering last season's success, it seems unlikely that the hierarchy changed much, which would leave Bitadze at the end of the bench once again. There are scenarios in which he will have to play a bigger role, however
Carter Jr. often struggles with injuries. If he happened to suffer a serious injury that kept him out for a significant amount of time, Bitadze would get a chance to play. His performance last season suggests that he would make the most of the chance and play well.
Another option for Bitadze to sneak into the rotation would be if the Magic traded Carter Jr. If they decide halfway through the season that things aren't working out without an impactful traditional point guard, for example, Carter Jr. would be one of their most valuable trade assets. He is a young starting-level center, and the one starter the Magic would likely be willing to move. Unless any deal they might make includes another center, Bitadze would immediately find himself in the rotation.
If the Magic made it to the playoffs with their third center playing significant minutes, it would be quite a surprise.