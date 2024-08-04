4 Orlando Magic players who might not last the entire 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Wendell Carter Jr.
One of the debates around the Magic this offseason has been whether or not Wendell Carter Jr. is the right starting center for the team. Especially his injury history is a concern, as he has only played more than 60 games once in his career.
That is not even the main reason why Carter Jr. might not last the entire season with the Magic, however. If the Magic decide that they need to bring in another impactful player—whether that is a point guard, someone to boost the bench production or an upgrade at center—they will have to move someone valuable. Carter is the only Magic starter they might be willing to part ways with.
Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are not going anywhere, and they did not sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to trade him. That only leaves Wendell Carter Jr. and some of the reserves as possible trade chips. Carter Jr. has already drawn some rumored interest this summer and will likely do so again.
He is a young big who rebounds well when healthy and can shoot the three at a decent percentage. All this gives him trade value the Magic might have to fall back on if they want to get any kind of upgrade.