5 Orlando Magic players who could shock the world in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
3. Tristan da Silva
The 2024 NBA Draft was considered weak long before the list of prospects was even finalized, and the teams made their picks. Few players in the class have displayed star potential so far. Luckily for the Magic, this was the first year in a while that they did not have a lottery pick.
The Magic weren't looking for their next franchise player or star. They just wanted a versatile player ready to contribute right away. Tristan da Silva seems to be just that.
At 23, he is older than the usual first-round pick and has four years of college basketball under his belt. In Summer League, he looked solid, shooting the three well and making good decisions. As a result, he should find himself in the Magic's rotation—unlike last year's rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard in their first season.
Da Silva was named one of the best rookies in Summer League by Kevin Pelton, but it doesn't seem like he is on many people's radars outside of Orlando. That is not unusual for an older player who was not a lottery pick, went to a small market, and is not promising to turn into a star. While da Silva may not be a future All-Star, he looks ready to be an all-around impactful role player as soon as he gets a chance to play.
That should set him apart from many of the other rookies. Da Silva likely won't play a huge role on the Magic, but if he can shoot the three well, hold his own defensively, and do all the little things, he should have a successful rookie season. He might even surprisingly emerge as one of the most productive and impactful rookies in 2024-25.