5 Orlando Magic players who could shock the world in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
4. Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner has been the topic of many offseason discussions surrounding the Magic. One reason is that he and his brother played in the Olympics. Another reason is that he signed a max extension that surprised many and has been deemed an overpay already.
In his offseason guide for the Magic, Bobby Marks said he expected Wagner to get around $25-26 million per year, but not a max contract. When the Magic proved him wrong, Bill Simmons, for example, was quick to say that he didn't think Wagner would live up to the contract.
Wagner's struggles to shoot the three during the Magic's season and with the German national team, as well as some rough performances in big games, underline his doubters' arguments. On the other hand, he has made strides and improved as an overall player. Right now, he is experiencing the growing pains of a young player in the NBA, but that doesn't mean he can't live up to his contract eventually.
The Magic obviously believe that he will sooner or later, and so do most Magic fans. Wagner's recent struggles have made it clear that he still has a lot to work on. It seems he is still some time away from reaching the All-Star level.
If the Magic are lucky, Wagner will use the disappointment of how he ended the playoffs and the Olympics and the pressure of his new contract as motivation to take his game to the next level. That alone wouldn't be shocking. It would be, though, if he did it this season.
It is not unusual to see young players take huge leaps in their third or fourth season in the league. Wagner could be next in line and rise to the next level if he fixes his shot and delivers some big performances.