5 Orlando Magic offseason targets from teams looking to get under the tax
5. Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
At this point, nobody really knows what the Atlanta Hawks want to do.
They could be a team that looks at their roster spinning its wheels and struggling to get out of the Play-In ringer that uses the No. 1 pick to jumpstart a rebuild. Or is this a team looking to retool with two All-Star level players and some young players to get back into contention.
No one really knows what the Hawks ultimately want to do. And Draft night will provide some illumination on their future plans.
As things stand, the Hawks have $10.7 million under the tax line. They have plenty of room before the second apron. But they are a team that is in clear transition in some direction.
That is why there seems to be so much noise surrounding Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. It is why there is at least some anticipation the Hawks could make a major move. And could be had without giving up a ton in the trade market.
The Magic have been connected by at least trade speculation to both Dejounte Murray and Trae Young. It is impossible not to talk about the Hawks without that consideration.
Atlanta could become a team that is quickly open for business and restocking their treasure chest.
The question is what are the Magic willing to give up to get into this conversation or any of these conversations. And then whether Orlando will pony up to get a deal done.