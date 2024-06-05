The pros and cons of the Magic trading for Trae Young this summer
By Elaine Blum
The Magic have a promising young core and plenty of cap space available this summer. All this has led people to believe (or hope) that they will make a big splash in the offseason and add an offensive force to the mix. Several names have been thrown around, from Anfernee Simons to any of the Cavaliers' and Hawks' starting guards.
Making such a big move can be risky before the time is right. After all, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are all still in their early 20s and just started their ascent through the NBA ranks. Accelerating their timeline and development is not something the Magic should do light-heartedly. A lot of thought has to go into a decision like this.
Nevertheless, Bleacher Report just listed Trae Young as the dream trade target for the Magic. So, let's look at the pros and cons of Orlando trading for Young this summer.
Pros of the Magic trading for Trae Young
Trae Young is an extremely talented offensive player. There is no denying that. For his six NBA seasons, he is averaging 25.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1 steal per game. The points and assists are especially interesting when looking at a potential fit with the Magic.
Orlando needs another offensive creator. Young can reliably get his own shots and be a real scoring force. He can also create for others, however, which would allow the Magic to redistribute the playmaking load. This season, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner had to act as both the primary scoring options and the main playmakers. That is a lot to ask from two young forwards.
So, Trae Young could help fix the Magic's most pressing offensive issues as a scorer and playmaker. He is also a solid three-point shooter. His 35.5 percent career average might not reflect that, but teams respect Young from behind the arc and would rather not risk him getting hot.
While the idea of adding a high-level scorer like Young to the mix in Orlando is certainly intriguing, it is not a perfect fit.
Cons of the Magic trading for Trae Young
The thing that stands out as a point against bringing Young to Orlando is his defense. The Magic like big, physical two-way players, and the Atlanta Hawks' star is far from that. Orlando should be well-equipped to mask his shortcomings on that end of the floor—especially with Jalen Suggs as his projected backcourt partner—and the trade-off could very well be worth it if it massively transformed the offense.
The question is just how much the team is willing to move away from its identity as a defensive team. Knowing exactly who you are as a team is important, especially if you want to win at the highest level.
Another concern would be how to distribute the ball between Young, Banchero, and Wagner. Young is a very ball-dominant player, and the Magic wouldn't trade for him to not have him do what he does best. Banchero and Wagner need the ball in their hands as well, however. They are still growing their offensive games and need to get their touches.
Furthermore, this would not be a cheap trade. Young just finished the second season of a five-year $215,159,700 deal. That is a lot of salary the Magic would have to absorb while also getting extensions done for Wagner, Suggs, and Banchero. That is not all, however. Just getting a deal done would require the Magic to send out several players and picks.
If you pay that much to add someone to your team, you need to be absolutely sure that he will be the one to push the franchise to the next level. Even if you are sure, it doesn't always work out according to plan, however.
Just look at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Judging by what they gave up for Donovan Mitchell, they were sure that he would be the one to take them to the next level. Two short playoff runs later, it seems the team is falling apart, and they will have to retool around Evan Mobley and either one of Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland. The Magic would surely like to avoid going down the same road.