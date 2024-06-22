5 Orlando Magic offseason targets from teams looking to get under the tax
5. Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors
No team has made bigger public noise and bigger statements of their intent to be focused on their finances than the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors paid the largest tax bill in the league last year and owner Joe Lacob has made it clear he is aiming to reduce the payroll.
That is how the Warriors have found themselves in their standoff with Klay Thompson. He is coming off a contract that paid him $43.2 million. He knows he will have to take less to return to Golden State—much like Draymond Green did last summer on a four-year, $100 million deal.
Thompson though played some hard ball. The two sides did not agree to a new deal and the free agent doors have opened. The Orlando Magic have long been involved in those conversations and rumors.
There are a lot of reasons for the Magic to be interested in him too. A lot of them have to do with his shooting and the gravity he would create for the team.
Free agency is certainly a tool the Magic can use to take advantage of tax teams that are hesitant to re-up with their current free agents. The Warriors have a lot of work to do to cut their tax bill.
One of those casulaties may end up being one of their former starters.
There is at least some suggestion the Warriors could outright waive Kevon Looney to help save some cash. Looney's $8 million of non-guaranteed money would give Golden State some relief from their massive tax bill.
It would also turn a solid defender and rebounder onto the free agent market. Looney averaged 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while giving up 58.7 percent shooting at the rim according to Second Spectrum (Wendell Carter was at 58.4 percent).
Looney does not have an expansive offensive game beyond putbacks and pick and rolls. He would be a downgrade over Carter. But that could be a good place to seek a backup center or third big man.
The Warriors are in a position where they are looking to shed salary. The Magic already seem to be circling.